Knicks facing massive asking price to trade for Wizards center

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may have to offer a sizable trade package for Washington Wizards star Jonas Valanciunas.

Knicks: Multiple picks new price for Jonas Valanciunas

According to The Athletic’s Josh Robbins, the Wizards’ asking price for Valanciunas has potentially risen to multiple future draft picks (h/t Jeremy Brener of Washington Wizards on SI):

“Washington’s front office would want a draft pick (or picks) that would appreciably move the team’s rebuild forward — not, for instance, late second-round picks. But it will be hard to find a suitor, at least before the usual warm-up to trade talks in the final week or so before the deadline, who’d be willing to go much higher,” Robbins wrote.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Knicks may not be willing to trade more draft stock

The Knicks have 12 first and second-rounders in their stockpile between now and 2030. They could package a couple of the nine second-rounders they own to beef up their frontcourt for the second half of the year.

On the other side of the token, New York already relinquished five future picks to acquire Mikal Bridges this offseason. The Knicks may be reserved to give up more future potential stars for a talent in Valanciunas who is nearing 33 years of age.

The franchise figures to be in the championship hunt for the next four seasons with their core four locked down until 2027-28. Thus, they have the luxury of potentially making a move that benefits them in the short-term, as the Lithuanian’s 11.7 points and 8.2 rebounds per game would likely resolve their bench-scoring woes and give them a stout big man to play next to Karl-Anthony Towns.