Knicks’ young players could appeal for minutes with strong preseason

New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek and center Ariel Hukporti could both make a way for roles in the lineup in 2025-26.

Young Knicks could vie for lineup slots in preseason

Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News named Kolek with Hukporti as players who can show off in preseason to earn time in New York’s crowded unit:

“Ariel Hukporti, back from a meniscus tear, is another name to watch — especially with Mitchell Robinson expected to be under a back-to-back restriction,” Winfield said.

“Every rookie-contract Knick is under pressure. If New York wants to make a title run, sacrifices will be made. The front office has shown it’s willing to make them.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Hukporti can win reserve center minutes with New York because of Robinson’s injury history. Though the latter is one of the best offensive rebounders in the league, the former shows the promise to mature into a good two-way big man with a better scoring punch inside.

Kolek, meanwhile, will have much work to do in order to beat out Jordan Clarkson, Miles McBride, Malcolm Brogdon, or Landry Shamet for one of two guard spots. His strong distribution from 2024-25 shows his promise, though.

Will young Knicks see enough preseason time to impress?

As Winfield made note of, the Knicks’ coaching staff is prepared to feature both players with enough time to translate into the regular season. They will be in a position to prove that they’ve built upon strong rookie years.

New York will have five preseason games. Both players will see challenges from the Minnesota Timberwolves. They should see the most playing time against the Washington Wizards as well as the Charlotte Hornets before their season debuts.

Hukporti & Kolek were solid in the Knicks’ first preseason game

In the Knicks’ first preseason game on Thursday, Hukporti and Kolek turned in respectable performances.

Kolek shot 3-of-7 from the field, totaling six points with a +5 rating, with one assist and one steal.

Hukporti shot 3-of-4 from the field, also totaling six points, and adding six total rebounds with a +13 rating.

A solid first step for the two youngsters with plenty of preseason ball left to play.