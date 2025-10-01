Knicks not expected to trade one of their critical rotation pieces

The New York Knicks have spent the offseason reshaping their bench, adding Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon on non-guaranteed contracts. Now, with training camp winding down, the front office faces a numbers game that could force a trade before the 2025–26 season tips off.

A crunch for roster spots

By bringing in Shamet and Brogdon, the Knicks essentially doubled down on veteran stability. Both players provide qualities the roster lacked — Shamet with his shooting and pace in transition, Brogdon with his playmaking and steady presence behind Jalen Brunson. But keeping both means something has to give.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks currently don’t have enough roster spots to accommodate every piece, which is why trade discussions have begun to surface. The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported that the front office is leaning toward keeping Shamet and Brogdon, even if it forces them to part ways with younger depth.

“New York is leaning toward keeping two of the aforementioned vets, with Shamet and Brogdon leading the way,” Edwards said. “In order to keep two veterans, though, the Knicks must make a trade.”

McBride and Kolek in the spotlight

That leaves Miles McBride and rookie Tyler Kolek as potential candidates. On paper, both are obvious names to watch, but context matters. McBride, now entering a critical season, has carved out a reputation as one of the Knicks’ most reliable defenders on the perimeter. He can pressure opposing guards for 94 feet, a skill set that doesn’t show up in box scores but becomes invaluable in playoff basketball.

Moving him would not only weaken the Knicks’ backcourt defense but also go against their stated goal of competing for a championship this season. Edwards echoed that sentiment, saying:

“My guess is New York won’t worry about McBride and his next deal until after this season, which is why I wouldn’t put my money on him being dealt this season. The Knicks are trying to win a championship. Trading McBride to open up a roster spot for Shamet and Brogdon seems counterintuitive to that objective.”

That puts Kolek, a second-round rookie still finding his footing, in a more vulnerable spot. Unlike McBride, he doesn’t yet have the track record of meaningful NBA contributions. While Kolek has shown flashes of floor vision and toughness, the Knicks’ veteran-heavy roster leaves him little room to break into the rotation this season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Why Shamet and Brogdon matter

The Knicks’ reasoning for holding onto Shamet and Brogdon is clear. Shamet provides spacing and floor running that aligns perfectly with Mike Brown’s emphasis on pace and movement. Brogdon, meanwhile, brings a steady hand to run the second unit, something the Knicks have lacked in recent years. He offers leadership and versatility — a guard who can manage the game, hit shots, and defend multiple spots.

Together, they give the Knicks the kind of reliable depth that championship-caliber teams need when the postseason grind begins. Keeping them around, even at the expense of younger prospects, reflects a win-now mindset.

A looming decision

For the Knicks, this is about striking balance. They can’t keep everyone, and while McBride’s defensive value makes him untouchable for now, someone will likely be moved to clear room. All signs point to the Knicks finalizing their roster with Shamet and Brogdon in uniform when the season opens.

In a way, it’s a luxury problem. The Knicks have built enough depth that tough choices are unavoidable. For a team aiming to raise a banner, those are exactly the kind of decisions they want to be making.