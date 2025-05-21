Knicks’ X-factor against Pacers could change the entire series

Sometimes the answer isn’t flashy. Sometimes it’s a relentless big man throwing his body around in the paint to tilt the game.

The New York Knicks know exactly where they can flip this series against the Indiana Pacers—and it starts with the glass.

They don’t need a miracle. They need Mitchell Robinson.

The Pacers’ weakness is New York’s biggest strength

The Pacers are dangerous, no doubt.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

They’re healthy, fast, and have one of the best offensive efficiency ratings in the postseason. But they’re not perfect.

Indiana ranks near the bottom in rebounding, and that gives the Knicks a clear advantage—especially when Robinson is on the court.

Robinson may not light up the box score offensively, but he brings something even more valuable: defensive control and physical dominance.

He’s averaging just 4.2 points, but his 6.8 rebounds per game have been game-changers, and he’s doing it off the bench.

Robinson’s postseason impact speaks for itself

Against the Boston Celtics, Robinson was a +46 despite limited scoring, and that tells the full story of his value.

He alters shots. He clogs the lane. He resets possessions by keeping balls alive on the offensive glass.

Even more importantly, he provides a physical presence the Knicks will need to match up with Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner.

Both are dangerous scorers in the post and out on the perimeter, but Robinson’s athleticism allows him to shift and close those gaps.

He’s the kind of defender who makes players think twice before attacking the rim, and that’s a subtle but massive playoff edge.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cleveland exposed a rebounding flaw the Knicks can exploit

In their most recent loss, the Pacers gave up 18 offensive rebounds to the Cleveland Cavaliers—a number that should make the Knicks salivate.

That’s where New York can turn defense into offense, especially with rebounders like Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns crashing the glass.

Those second-chance opportunities are momentum-shifters in the postseason, often turning broken plays into dagger buckets.

Robinson doesn’t need to score to be the hero. He just needs to keep doing the little things that most players won’t.

The Knicks need every gritty detail to win this series

The Pacers don’t beat themselves. The Knicks have to outwork them, outfight them, and own the physical spaces on the court.

Mitchell Robinson is the spark that can ignite that kind of identity.

And if New York follows that formula, this series might flip faster than anyone expected.

READ MORE:

Knicks: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton looking forward to playoff rematch at MSG



