Knicks: Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton looking forward to playoff rematch at MSG

The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers’ playoff rivalry is officially revived. For the second year in a row, the two teams will face off in the NBA playoffs, with a trip to the Finals on the line this time around.

Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton ready for playoff rematch against Knicks

Last year, the two teams played a grueling seven-game series that the Knicks ultimately fell short of winning. New York was battered by injuries, and they struggled to contain Pacers’ star point guard Tyrese Haliburton.

The Knicks are healthy this time, and they are coming with a different type of energy after pulling off a stunning upset over the defending champion Boston Celtics. Haliburton is looking forward to fueling the revived rivalry as he and the Pacers head to Madison Square Garden to start the series.

“Last year the series was a lot of fun…Going in they didn’t like the organization but I don’t think there were certain guys the fans didn’t like…Now they don’t really like us too much. I look forward to playing in that building,” Haliburton said (h/t New York Basketball on X).

The Knicks have rallied behind the crowd this postseason

The MSG crowd is expected to be energized, as it has been 25 years since any Knicks fan has seen their team in the conference finals. Many Knicks fans who will be in the building were probably not even born yet the last time New York was playing games this far into the postseason.

They showed their passion and desire to win in Game 6 at the Garden, and the Knicks put on a show for them by destroying the Celtics mercilessly with a 38-point victory to close out the series. It was one of the most complete games the Knicks have played all season, and if they can carry that momentum into the Pacers series, they will be in a good position to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Game 1 tips off Wednesday at 8 P.M. EST at the Garden. The crowd is sure to be in it from start to finish, which they hope will rattle Haliburton and the Pacers.