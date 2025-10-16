Knicks would need ‘incredibly high return’ to trade one of their core bench pieces

The New York Knicks are in a position where every roster decision matters, and while they’ve explored ways to open a final veteran spot, moving Miles McBride shouldn’t even be part of the conversation. After battling through injuries for much of the 2024–25 season, McBride is finally healthy and ready to prove why he’s one of the most important players in the rotation.

Head coach Mike Brown has made accountability and chemistry top priorities, and McBride’s work ethic and defense fit that mold perfectly. Trading him for the sake of flexibility would do more harm than good.

McBride’s value goes beyond the box score

McBride’s stat line rarely tells the full story. His defensive presence, perimeter toughness, and energy off the bench often shift momentum in ways that don’t appear on paper. Even while playing through injury last season, he remained a stabilizing force when the Knicks needed stops.

Now healthy, McBride is expected to take another step forward, giving the team one of the more reliable two-way guards in the Eastern Conference. He’s not just a role player — he’s a connector who holds the second unit together.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

One of the best contracts in basketball

Financially, McBride is an absolute bargain. His $4.3 million cap hit for the upcoming season and $3.9 million for 2026–27 give the Knicks rare affordability for a player of his caliber. He would easily start on several rebuilding teams, yet New York has him locked into a backup role at a fraction of the price of similar guards across the league.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks would need a massive return to even consider moving McBride, and for good reason. “New York would obviously need an incredibly high return to even consider moving McBride,” Begley wrote. “McBride is one of their most important rotation players. He is also eligible for an extension at the end of the calendar year. Between Mitchell Robinson’s pending free agency and McBride’s pending extension, the Knicks will have to commit significant money to keep both players in the coming seasons.”

Trading him would undercut team identity

With Landry Shamet and Garrison Matthews competing for the last veteran spot, the Knicks already have decisions to make. Moving Pacome Dadiet or Tyler Kolek to create room makes more sense than trading a core contributor who already knows the system and has proven he can play through adversity.

McBride represents exactly what the Knicks are trying to build — toughness, accountability, and selflessness. Trading him now would feel like undoing part of the foundation they’ve worked to establish.

However, it’s essential to consider the future financial repercussions, since they likely can’t afford to extend him. The Knicks can always opt to trade him next year and let another team extend him if one of their young pieces develops and can supplement his minutes.