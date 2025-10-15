Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele is experiencing growing pains in new system

Adjusting to a new system is going to be a process for everyone on the New York Knicks. Going from the slow-paced approach that Tom Thibodeau deployed to a much faster pace with Mike Brown is a complete 180 that will take time for most of the Knicks players to adapt to.

Knicks’ Guerschon Yabusele struggling early on in preseason

Guerschon Yabusele, one of the Knicks’ newest additions this offseason, is one of those who has the most growing pains trying to adapt. He played at the center position in Monday’s preseason game against the Washington Wizards.

However, Yabusele struggled badly in 23 minutes of action, as the lack of size was very evident. He was a -33 on the night and it became clear that he is still trying to identify his role.

Brown later spoke about Yabusele’s performance so far in the preseason and admitted that he still has a ways to go in understanding the system.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for him to get some time at the center position,” Brown said via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “It’s tough for him and he was thinking a little too much, which is gonna happen. And it kind of brought his game to a halt in other areas. I thought the second half, his energy, his activity, was a lot better. He started feeling a little bit more comfortable in the second half, but it’s going to be a little bit of a learning curve for him.”

Yabusele can have a huge impact this season

Yabusele signed a two-year, $12 million deal with New York this offseason after spending last season with the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 11.0 points and shot 50% from the floor and 38% from three, and quickly became one of their most important frontcourt players.

While he is a true power forward at 6-foot-8, he can play center. However, the lack of size is certainly going to be an issue, and the Knicks might be better off avoiding using him at the center position as much as possible this season.

Yabusele is expected to be a very important piece for New York this season, and his presence gives the team the frontcourt depth that they were missing badly last season. It may take some time for him to fully adjust to Brown’s system, but once he does, expect him to bring a positive impact to the table.