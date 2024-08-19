Knicks work out former Utah Jazz center as possible depth acquisition

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are actively seeking additional support at the center position following Isaiah Hartenstein’s departure in free agency. Currently, their roster includes Mitchell Robinson, Precious Achiuwa, and Julius Randle, who can all play center, but the team is evidently looking for another player who brings significant size and rebounding prowess to the table.

The Knicks Need More Center Support

Losing Hartenstein, known for his playmaking abilities, represents a major loss for the Knicks’ productivity. However, the acquisition of Mikal Bridges and the extension of OG Anunoby are expected to mitigate this loss.

The Case for a Traditional Center

Pairing Robinson with another traditional center might be beneficial for the team. Despite being one of the best defensive big men in the league, Robinson’s availability has been a concern; he has played over 70 games only once in his career and participated in just 31 games last season, including six in the postseason. Over 24.8 minutes per game last season, Robinson averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks.

Exploring Options: Omer Yurtseven

The Knicks have been exploring potential solutions and recently worked out Omer Yurtseven, a big man from the Utah Jazz, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

“The Knicks recently auditioned free agent big man Omer Yurtseven, among others, but did not elect to sign him. Panathinaikos of Greece has publicly stated interest in bringing Yurtseven to the EuroLeague.”

At 7 feet and 264 pounds, the Turkish center is looking for new opportunities, potentially even overseas. Last season, he played 48 games, including 12 starts, and averaged 4.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game with a .538 field goal percentage.

Yurtseven’s Role and Future Prospects

While Yurtseven mainly served as a traditional backup and would not be a primary starter alongside Robinson, his inclusion could provide depth at a low cost. This flexibility would allow the Knicks to continue their search for a more permanent solution, potentially until next season’s trade deadline, with players like Clint Capela on expiring contracts.

Patience and Strategic Planning

For now, the Knicks are choosing to remain patient, waiting for the right opportunity to enhance their roster. They are ideally looking for a player with underrated qualities or a proven track record to support Robinson, especially given his history of injuries and the likelihood of him averaging over 26 minutes per game. This strategic approach aims to ensure the team is well-prepared for any challenges that may arise during the season.