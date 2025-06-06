Knicks won’t have chance to interview Rockets head coach despite rumors

The New York Knicks are in the midst of an intense head coaching search after they let go of Tom Thibodeau following their Eastern Conference Finals exit.

The next head coach will have a lot of pressure on them, as New York is coming off its most successful season in the 21st century. They won 51 regular season games and made their first conference finals trip in 25 years, though coming up short once again will be the main part most fans will remember.

Ime Udoka ruled out as an option for Knicks’ head coaching position

They have a few different lanes they can take when it comes to their search. They can go on the college route and elevate a coach to the NBA level, or they can go for an experienced head coach who has proven they can lead a team far.

One of their top rumored targets, however, is off the table now. Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka was one of the potential candidates for the Knicks’ opening, but the Rockets quickly shut that down.

“Regarding reports identifying Ime Udoka as a possible target for the vacant Knicks coaching position, HOU has no interest in entertaining that, a team source told @TheAthletic. Both parties are committed to the long-term project and are actively preparing for a busy offseason,” The Athletic’s Kelly Iko posted on X.

The Knicks now need to pivot elsewhere in their search

Udoka would have been a great candidate for New York. The 47-year-old played a big part in the Rockets’ successful 2025 season as they were the second seed in the Western Conference with one of the league’s younger rosters.

Udoka also led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in 2022, a further element of his strong head coaching resume. He could have been someone who could get the Knicks to the next level, which is to become a championship team.

Now, the Knicks must pivot somewhere else as they continue. It is already unlikely that they will be hiring former Denver Nuggets head coach and 2023 NBA Champion Michael Malone, so they may need to expand their thinking process as they look for their next franchise guy.