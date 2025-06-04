Knicks: Former Nuggets coach ruled out in head coaching search

The New York Knicks are launching an intensive head coaching search after firing Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday. Thibodeau coached them for five seasons, but after a disappointing exit in the Eastern Conference Finals, they want a new voice at the helm.

Knicks unlikely to replace Tom Thibodeau with Michael Malone

The immediate speculation was that the team would pivot towards former Denver Nuggets head coach and 2023 NBA champion Michael Malone. The longtime head coach was fired by the Nuggets just before the playoffs this season, despite Denver being a competitive playoff team.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

However, it appears that the Knicks and Malone will not unite, at least according to one NBA insider.

“You can forget about Michael Malone as a replacement for Thibodeau. Not going to happen,” the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy posted on X.

The Knicks need a younger voice as the head coach

Malone might not have been the perfect option for New York anyway. A lot of the criticism around his coaching is similar to the noise that Thibodeau heard. Malone had an over-reliance on his veteran pieces and rarely gave young players a bigger opportunity, which is similar to how Thibodeau used his starters more than any other group.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It would have been good optics if New York hired a former NBA champion to lead the charge, but a younger voice might benefit this team more than an old-school coach. Most of this Knicks team consists of younger players below the age of 30, so a coach who can resonate with the players more might be beneficial.

The Knicks will begin a rigorous process to determine who the next head coach will be. This team has championship aspirations, so it is important that they do their due diligence on their candidates before making a firm decision.