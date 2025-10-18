Knicks waive three players as Landry Shamet secures roster spot

The New York Knicks trimmed their roster to 14 players on Saturday night, officially waiving veterans Alex Len, Garrison Matthews, and Matt Ryan. The move locks in the group that will take the floor for opening night on October 22 against the Cleveland Cavaliers — and clarifies one of the final position battles of training camp.

It was a quiet but meaningful round of cuts. Each of the three players brought something different to camp, but in the end, the Knicks opted for continuity and fit, with Landry Shamet earning the final roster spot.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Landry Shamet wins final roster spot

The decision came down to Shamet and Matthews, who both made compelling cases during preseason. Shamet, who rejoined the Knicks after appearing in 50 games last season, offers familiarity and a quick trigger from beyond the arc — two things head coach Mike Brown values in his second unit.

Matthews, meanwhile, had a strong statistical case. The 27-year-old averaged 7.5 points per game last season while shooting nearly 40 percent from both the field and three-point range over 47 appearances. He’s a reliable spot-up shooter and plays with high effort, but the Knicks appear to favor Shamet’s versatility and comfort within the offense.

Sometimes, it’s not about who played worse — it’s about who fits better. Shamet’s ability to move fluidly in Brown’s offensive schemes and space the floor likely tipped the scales in his favor.

Alex Len and Matt Ryan among the final cuts

For Len, 32, this was another attempt to find a stable home after bouncing between the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers last season. He appeared in 46 total games, averaging 1.6 points and 2.1 rebounds on 50.8 percent shooting. Len provided solid depth in training camp but was always a long shot to crack the final rotation, especially with Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti holding down the frontcourt.

Matt Ryan, who played 19 games with the Knicks last season, also saw his time with the team come to an end. The 27-year-old wing was always a long shot to make the roster.

Knicks roster now set for opening night

With the roster trimmed down, the Knicks have the flexibility they need heading into the regular season. They’re healthy enough to start strong, and the remaining players — particularly those on the bench — will have clearly defined roles from the jump.

The focus now shifts to Cleveland, where the Knicks will open a season filled with renewed expectations. For players like Shamet, that means opportunity. For the veterans who were cut, it’s back to the waiting game — one that’s all too familiar in the final days before a new NBA season tips off.