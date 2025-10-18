Knicks’ 2nd round rookie might’ve just stolen a roster spot

Every preseason offers a surprise — that one player who refuses to fade quietly into the background. For the New York Knicks, that player might be Mohamed Diawara.

The second-round rookie entered training camp on the fringe of the roster, expected to compete for a developmental spot or a G League assignment. But after a standout performance in Friday night’s preseason finale against the Charlotte Hornets, the 20-year-old might have changed the conversation entirely.

Diawara’s breakout performance catches the Knicks’ attention

Diawara filled the stat sheet against Charlotte, scoring eight points while adding three assists, seven rebounds, and two steals. The numbers don’t tell the whole story, though — it was the way he played that stood out.

He sprinted the floor on every possession, dove for loose balls, and switched defensively with the kind of energy coaches dream about from a young player trying to make the team. Head coach Mike Brown took notice, hinting that the rookie had done enough to earn a long look.

Players like Diawara tend to make their mark not through flash, but through effort. He played like someone who knows nothing is guaranteed — every rebound was a statement, every rotation an audition.

A willingness to earn everything

Diawara’s attitude toward the process has only strengthened his case. Back in August, he spoke candidly about his willingness to take any role the organization offered.

“I’ll take whatever… standard deal, 2-way, G League,” Diawara said. “It’s my first year. I’ll do whatever it takes to stay with the Knicks. They have a great long-term plan. I hope to be part of it. I don’t have a date for my contract, but I believe in it.”

That humility, paired with his work ethic, has resonated with the Knicks’ coaching staff. It’s clear he isn’t focused on the spotlight — just the opportunity to grow within a winning culture.

A project worth investing in

The Knicks drafted Diawara knowing he was raw but promising. His defense is already ahead of schedule; he has the size, athleticism, and instincts to defend multiple positions. What he’s missing is polish on the offensive end — something the Knicks believe they can help develop over time.

His jump shot is still inconsistent, but he’s shown flashes of confidence shooting off the catch. Combine that with his rebounding and transition play, and it’s easy to see why New York sees him as more than just a training camp body.

Every so often, a player sneaks onto a roster not because of where he’s drafted, but because of how he carries himself once he gets there. Diawara has that look — the underdog who earns his place through sweat equity.

He might start the season as a depth piece or on a two-way deal, but the foundation is there. If the Knicks are serious about developing from within, Mohamed Diawara has given them every reason to start with him.