Knicks waive Moses Brown, bring Trevor Keels back on 2-way deal

The New York Knicks are bringing back Trevor Keels on a two-way deal after waiving center Moses Brown, the team announced Sunday.

Keels was New York’s second-round pick in the last draft. He was previously on a 10-day contract, but it was not renewed after it expired. The one-and-done Duke product started the season on a two-way deal until the Knicks needed to recycle 10-day contracts to reach the league minimum of 14 players on a standard contract.

Brown, who made his Westchester Knicks debut Saturday producing a monster double-double (18 points and 17 rebounds) in a 114-108 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors, will stay in the G League until another team picks him up.

Keels, a mainstay at Knicks G League affiliate, is averaging 15.0 points and 3.4 assists as a starter in 22 games.

Keels and Duane Washington, Jr. fill up Knicks two 2-way player slots while DaQuan Jeffries, who is on a 10-day contract, rounds up their active roster.

