Knicks urged to trade All-Star forward for roster depth

The New York Knicks were recently urged by one member of the media to consider trading 2024 All-Star Julius Randle to supplement their depth chart around franchise player Jalen Brunson, heading into next season.

Randle has been the driving force behind the Knicks’ resurgence since the 2020–21 NBA season. However, despite his efforts to make the Knicks relevant once more, the injuries he faced in the 2023–24 campaign, coupled with his well-documented playoff struggles have been the driving force behind a slew of trade rumors that have hovered over his name throughout this offseason.

Knicks pushed to trade Julius Randle

The world will wake up one morning soon come and preseason will be in full effect. The window of opportunity that the Knicks have to unload the Kentucky product before the upcoming campaign gets in full swing will close in short order. Albeit, the Knicks should look to make a sound decision on Randle.

Thus, Michael Saenz of Sir Charles in Charge suggested that New York move the two-time All-NBA honoree in exchange for a backup point guard behind Brunson and a backup center behind Robinson. Such a claim could be looked at as controversial considering the fact that, for one, New York already addressed those needs by taking on veteran backup floor general Cam Payne, drafting guard Tyler Kolek out of Marquette, and re-signing center Precious Achiuwa for supplementation at both of the positions they have need for.

Knicks could get a better return for Randle than NBA role players

Beyond this, Randle’s market value would also likely yield a much greater return than two reserves. Saenz did argue that should Randle not be a quintessential fit in Knickerbockers head coach Tom Thibodeau’s scheme ahead of the 2025 NBA trade deadline, there would be a precedent to unload the power forward and increase the roles of rising star Mikal Bridges and standout two-way small forward OG Anunoby in the offense behind Brunson down the back half of the year.

At the end of the day, 24 points per game do not grow on trees, but rather come from the trees that stand taller than the rest in the Association. Therefore, unless New York can get another star-caliber player for Randle, or one that shows that potential, along with a slew of draft picks, it would be beneficial for the Knicks to hang on to their All-Star.