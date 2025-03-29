Knicks treasure newest veteran teammate ahead of playoffs

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

With the 2025 NBA playoffs looming, the New York Knicks count themselves fortunate to have P.J. Tucker on board.

Knicks players rave about P.J. Tucker’s presence

Knicks star Josh Hart said this about Tucker’s impact on the team on his “Roommates Show” podcast (h/t NBA Analysis’ Andrei De Guzman):

“He’s been great in terms of being vocal and talking to guys individually and doing those things,” Hart said. “I think with him, and all of us struggle with finding the right time to address certain things and hold guys accountable. In the group setting, I think that’s something that everybody’s trying to figure out.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Knicks: Tucker can be invaluable presence in postseason

Tucker’s attitude toward the game, and his extensive postseason experience, are necessary elements that New York’s locker room could use. The 39-year-old is still capable of guarding slots 1-4 with verve.

Further, with 19 playoff series’ under his belt, Tucker knows what it’s like to struggle getting over the hump deep in the playoffs, as do the Knicks.

Having the 2021 NBA champion on board could help New York advance past the second round. They have not been able to do so for the last five seasons.

Thus, the Knicks could overcome their defensive inconsistencies while thwarting their foes in the Eastern Conference with Tucker’s spot minutes, in addition to his voice in the locker room as well as on the bench.