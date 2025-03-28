Knicks rookie forward goes off in epic G-League performance

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks rookie forward Pacome Dadiet had one of the best performances of his G-League career on Wednesday while on assignment.

Knicks’ Pacome Dadiet has an elite performance in the G-League

The first-round pick went to Westchester to play in their G-League game against the Celtics’ G-League affiliate in Maine and did not disappoint. Dadiet recorded a career-high 25 points, and five rebounds, and knocked down seven three-pointers to help secure the win and a playoff berth for Westchester.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It was one of the best performances he has had as a pro, and an encouraging one as the Knicks continue to get him developed into potentially a long-term option for them. He has only played sparingly in the NBA this season and has struggled with his shooting on his G-League assignments, but this latest performance was one that will certainly raise some eyebrows.

Dadiet has shown great potential in his limited NBA action this year. The 6-8 forward has flashed versatility and an ability to shoot the three ball at a great rate. He has also shown discipline defensively and could help with the team’s defensive woes sometime in the future.

Dadiet could be an impactful piece for the Knicks in the future

The France native was picked 25th overall by the Knicks in last year’s draft, and he continues to develop positively. The 19-year-old is still far from being a finished product, and he has a lot of potential at such a young age to become a highly impactful piece.

The Knicks could ironically use him at times this season, as they severely lack forward depth in the second unit. New York has mostly ran a three guard unit off the bench that includes Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see if Dadiet does see the court at all on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. McBride, Payne, and Jalen Brunson will all be out, meaning that they will be playing extremely shorthanded and will be down to two point guards.

Dadiet could play in small stretches to give some of the available players extra rest. Nevertheless, his development is encouraging to see and the hope is that he is starting to now get comfortable playing against NBA-level competition.