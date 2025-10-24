Knicks’ top defensive big man ruled out yet again

The New York Knicks are already making headlines for who’s not playing. Mitchell Robinson, their defensive anchor and one of the most unique big men in the league, will miss his second straight game due to “load management.” That phrase has become the team’s go-to explanation, though it’s starting to feel like a shield for something deeper.

Robinson’s ankle — the same one that’s haunted him for years — could be flaring up again. The Knicks have been vague about his status, offering no real details beyond the medical staff’s recommendation to keep him sidelined. For a player entering a contract year, this kind of uncertainty can be unnerving.

Robinson’s fragile availability remains the central storyline

Last season, Robinson played just 17 games, the lowest total of his career. He made three starts, averaging 17.1 minutes, 5.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks. When healthy, he’s one of the most disruptive rim protectors in the NBA — a player whose presence can erase mistakes and tilt matchups in New York’s favor. But when he’s out, that same defense looks far more human.

This year should have been Robinson’s chance to reset his value and prove he’s more than a part-time contributor. Instead, the conversation has already shifted to how much he can be trusted to stay on the floor. For a player looking to cash in next summer, that’s not the narrative he wants surrounding him.

Mike Brown’s lineup juggling continues

Head coach Mike Brown has been forced to get creative in Robinson’s absence. In Wednesday’s opener, Brown turned to 23-year-old Ariel Hukporti, giving him the start. The young big man showed energy and effort but limited impact — scoring just two points with five rebounds in 18 minutes.

Brown, though, seems intent on staying patient. “I don’t think about that stuff,” he said when asked about Robinson’s availability. “I allow our medical team to handle it. I’ll take the lead after they give me word because that’s what their job is. For me to get into that, I’m not an expert at it.”

A situation that’s starting to feel familiar

Knicks fans have seen this movie before — the one where Robinson starts the year cautiously, flashes dominance in stretches, and then fades due to lingering injuries. At his best, he’s a game-changer, swallowing offensive boards and altering shots like a human fly swatter. But at his worst, he’s a constant “questionable” on the injury report.

The Knicks’ cautious approach makes sense. They need Robinson healthy when it matters most — not in October, but in April. Still, it’s fair to wonder whether “load management” is really just a polite way of saying the ankle isn’t right again.

If so, this could be a long season of juggling lineups and hoping that one of the league’s best defensive big men finally catches a stretch of good health.



