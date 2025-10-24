Knicks could be looking at a breakout season from 2nd round project

The New York Knicks didn’t just kick off their season with a win on Wednesday — they might have uncovered a spark plug off the bench. Rookie point guard Tyler Kolek, a second-round pick still carving out his identity in the league, played like someone who belonged.

In just 14 minutes, Kolek poured in seven points and dished out two assists, showing a steady hand and a flair for control. His highlight came midway through the second quarter, when he floated a bank shot off the glass so soft it looked like it was guided by touch alone. It wasn’t flashy — it was confident, composed, and perfectly timed.

Finding rhythm in Mike Brown’s system

Head coach Mike Brown wasted no time trusting the 24-year-old guard. Kolek didn’t hesitate when called upon, running the offense with tempo and unselfishness. Brown’s new system — built on pace, spacing, and fluid ball movement — suits Kolek’s instincts perfectly. He’s not the kind of player who needs the spotlight to make an impact; he thrives in the seams of a game, finding lanes, setting tempo, and doing the little things that make an offense hum.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brown’s confidence in Kolek was evident from the moment he checked in. The rookie looked composed, running pick-and-rolls with purpose and finding teammates in stride. For a player still learning how to translate his college game to the pros, that poise stood out.

Tyler Kolek’s door opens after Brogdon’s retirement

Kolek’s opportunity comes at an unexpected time. Veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon shocked the Knicks organization and fans alike when he announced his retirement just days before the season opener. His absence left a noticeable gap in the team’s backcourt depth, and Kolek suddenly became the next man up.

That pressure could rattle a young player — but Kolek didn’t flinch. Instead, he played within himself, showing the same calm demeanor that made him a standout at Marquette. His ability to balance aggression with control gave New York’s second unit a lift, and that confidence didn’t go unnoticed on the sidelines.

Also Read:The Knicks may have themselves a 6MOY candidate on their bench

The makings of a steady contributor

It’s far too early to project what Kolek’s long-term role might be, but performances like this one hint at real staying power. He doesn’t need to be the star — he just needs to keep playing his brand of basketball: smart, composed, and fearless.

If he keeps stacking minutes like these, Kolek could quickly evolve from end-of-rotation piece to a trusted backup point guard. Brown’s system rewards players who think the game and make the right reads, and Kolek checks both boxes.

The Knicks may not have planned for Kolek to take on this kind of responsibility so soon, but as Wednesday night showed, sometimes opportunity finds the players who are ready for it.