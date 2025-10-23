Knicks 119, Cavs 111: Mike Brown practices what he preaches in opening dominance

The New York Knicks couldn’t have asked for a better start to their season. In Mike Brown’s debut as head coach, the Knicks unveiled a new, free-flowing offense that looked worlds apart from last year’s isolation-heavy style — and it paid off immediately.

They beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 119–111 in a game that wasn’t nearly as close as the score suggests. The Knicks moved the ball with purpose, found open looks, and dominated the glass from start to finish.

OG Anunoby sets the tone

OG Anunoby looked like the heartbeat of this team on both ends of the court. He led the Knicks with 24 points and pulled down 14 rebounds while adding three steals and a block. Every time the Cavaliers tried to mount a run, Anunoby was there — whether it was stripping a ball at midcourt or burying a mid-range jumper in rhythm.

He played like a man who’s fully bought into Brown’s new system, one that emphasizes movement, spacing, and chemistry over isolation. It’s a refreshing shift, and Anunoby seems to thrive in it.

Brunson finds other ways to lead

Jalen Brunson’s stat line told two stories. He finished with 23 points, but the efficiency wasn’t there — 5-for-18 from the field and 1-for-9 from deep. Still, even on an off night, Brunson found ways to impact the game, orchestrating the offense and getting teammates involved.

If Brunson had hit even a few more of his usual looks, this could’ve been a blowout. The fact that the Knicks still controlled the game comfortably speaks volumes about how balanced and deep this roster has become.

Bench depth makes a statement

The Knicks’ bench might quietly be one of their biggest weapons this season. Rookie guard Tyler Kolek chipped in seven points in just 14 minutes, showing flashes of confidence and composure. Miles McBride was even better, scoring 15 points in 26 minutes and finishing with a +17 plus-minus — a testament to how well he fit into the game’s flow.

Brown wasn’t afraid to stretch his rotation, and it worked. The second unit brought energy, pressure, and pace, preventing Cleveland from finding any rhythm.

Karl-Anthony Towns grits through injury

Karl-Anthony Towns, who pushed through a lingering grade 2 groin strain, gave the Knicks everything he had. He posted 19 points and 11 rebounds, powering through pain to deliver a strong performance inside.

His presence alone changes how defenses have to play New York. When Towns stretches the floor and punishes mismatches, it creates room for Brunson and Anunoby to attack in space — exactly what Brown’s offense is designed to do.

A glimpse of what’s to come

For a first impression, this was a statement. The Knicks didn’t just beat Cleveland; they imposed their identity. Ball movement, effort, and balance defined the night, and it’s hard not to feel like this version of the Knicks is built for something bigger.

Next up: a test against the Boston Celtics on Friday — and another chance to see if this new-look offense can keep humming.