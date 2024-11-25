Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau offers high praise for backup energy guard

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York Knicks backup guard Cameron Payne has been a spark plug for them off the bench in recent weeks. With Miles McBride absent with a knee injury, Payne has had to come in as their sixth man and has delivered positive results.

Knicks’ Cameron Payne has provided a spark off the bench

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In his last six games, the guard is averaging 11.7 points while shooting 50% from the floor and 51% from three. He has provided energy on both ends of the floor that New York has desperately needed out of their bench unit with his tenacious hustle on defense and quick trigger to shoot the basketball.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Payne for the energy he brings to the second unit.

“He’s like a Swiss Army knife. There’s so many different things that he does,” Thibodeau said (h/t Antonio Losada of Posting and Toasting). “He can initiate offense. He moves well without the ball. He plays fast. He can play in transition. He’s worked extremely hard on his shooting. I think he feels good about his shot. He put a lot of time into it, so that’s positive for us. But I think having the ability to initiate is huge for our team.”

Payne could play a huge role in the second unit once they get healthier

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Knicks still rank dead last in bench points per game this season at just 20.0. However, they are without three important bench pieces in McBride, Precious Achiuwa, and Mitchell Robinson, which has largely contributed to the team’s struggles in a number of areas so far this season.

If Payne continues to play as well as he has of late, he may be in for a much bigger role off the bench as the season progresses. Additionally, he and McBride could form a solid backcourt off the bench, which would allow Thibodeau to give some extra rest to starters such as Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

Payne will have his next opportunity to provide a spark as the Knicks look to bounce back from a tough loss against the Jazz when they face the Denver Nuggets on Monday. McBride could possibly return to the floor as he is listed as questionable, but his status is still unclear at this time.