Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau lauds textbook ball movement in Raptors win

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks made their 113-108 win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night look pretty with exceptional passing on the affair. It’s commendable to win, and even more so when a team executes offensively the way the Knicks did against the Raptors. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau lauded his troops for their team effort on the road.

Knicks HC praises troops for sound passing vs. Raptors

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Per SNY, Thibodeau was all smiles about his All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson dishing out 11 assists and the rest of his players feeding off of that with high-IQ decision-making when swinging the rock:

“That’s what I like about the way Jalen’s playing. Jalen’s making, you now, it’s another high assist night. Had 32 assists for the team. He’s 10, 11 every night now, and he’s creating a lot of good offense for us. So everyone shares in that responsibility of, read the game and don’t hold on to it too long,” Thibodeau said of the Knicks creating great shots for each other.

“Just read. What are they doing? And when you have players that play unselfishly and play for each other, you’re going to get high percentage shots from that.”

Knicks’ movement & sets thwarted strong Raptors defense

The Knicks were clicking in the first half. They overcame exceptional team defense from the Raptors, which saw head coach Darko Rajakovic send Okai Agbaji and Davion Mitchell to hound Brunson and Cam Payne bringing the ball up the floor, and running a half-to three-quarter court press with regularity.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

New York’s playmakers drove and kicked to open men who rose up with confidence from three-point range. Brunson, Payne, Miles McBride, and OG Anunoby all got their share of catch-and-shoot triples which tickled the twine. The Knicks also ran a bevy of screen-and-rolls and soundly saw their guards set a multitude of off-ball picks to keep them moving continually. That enabled stars like Karl-Anthony Towns and Precious Achiuwa to convert perfectly placed dump-off passes down low at the rim.

Knicks stars came up clutch in flow of offense late

Though the Knicks slowed down a touch in the third quarter and drifted toward running high pick-and-rolls as opposed to at the top of the key as well as dribble hand-offs in the first half, Mikal Bridges reignited their spark in the fourth quarter. Not only that, but the Knicks turned to their All-Stars in Brunson and Towns to close the show in money time but did not resort to cancerous isolation and hero ball play.

Both vanguards made the right reads. That was exemplified inside the two-minute mark, when Brunson drew two defenders, and kicked it to Towns who drew the same and found Bridges for a corner three to help keep the Knicks ahead and eventually seal the win.

New York will look to continue rolling and win their sixth game in their last seven contests when they take on the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.