Knicks: Good news and bad news from thrilling 113-108 victory over Raptors

The New York Knicks bounced back from a tough loss in dramatic fashion on Monday despite former Knick RJ Barrett scoring 30 points, as they defeated the Toronto Raptors on the road by a score of 113-108.

The Knicks have now won five of their last six games and improved to 15-9 on the season, while the Raptors dropped their third straight game and fell to 7-18.

Karl-Anthony Towns was prolific for the Knicks

After sitting the previous game against the Pistons with a knee issue, Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the floor against the Raptors and had a monster game.

Towns scored 24 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, dished six assists, and had two steals and two blocks, all while being a team-high +10. He took over the game down the stretch in the final minute, scoring the team’s last five points including the dagger three-pointer with just over six seconds remaining to put the Knicks up by five.

The big man continues his MVP-level campaign with arguably his best all-around performance of the season. The defense has been a problem for Towns this season, but he dialed up the intensity on that end of the floor and made some key plays under the rim.

Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson quietly put in efficient performances

Mikal Bridges continues to play at an improved level for the Knicks in recent days. Against the Raptors, Bridges put in an efficient 23 points on 9-for-14 shooting from the floor and 5-for-8 from three.

Bridges hit many timely shots for New York, which helped keep the Knicks in it despite some big runs by the Raptors. He is now averaging 22.4 points on 56.4% shooting from the floor and 45.2 from three over his last five games.

Jalen Brunson had another strong performance on the playmaking front against Toronto. He recorded a double-double with 20 points (7-for-13 FG, 4-for-8 3PT) and dished 11 assists.

Brunson had an injury scare late in the third quarter when he appeared to tweak his ankle after tripping over a fan sitting courtside. However, he was able to return during the fourth quarter and made some huge plays offensively to contribute to a big win.

Free throws haunt the Knicks for a second straight game

Against the Pistons, the Knicks shot 16-for-27 from the free throw line, which seemed to be an anomaly given the success they have had at the charity stripe this season.

Unfortunately, those problems continued against the Raptors. New York shot 12-for-19 from the free throw line, good for just 63.2%. Brunson stunningly shot just 2-for-5 from the charity stripe, which is alarming given that he is shooting 84% from the line this season.

The hope is that these issues at the line disappear in the games moving forward, as giving away free points can end up costing the Knicks winnable games.

Overview

The Knicks got back in the win column after a stunning loss at home to the lowly Pistons. The Raptors aren’t very good either, so being in a nail-biter with them isn’t something to cheer about.

Nevertheless, they will take the victory as they prepare to head back home to compete for an NBA Cup championship. They begin the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, which will be played at Madison Square Garden.