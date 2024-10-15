Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau highlights the ‘great need’ solved by blockbuster trade

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks knew exactly what they were doing when they acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves. Moving Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo created two significant voids that Towns was expected to fill. The strategy was to lean heavily on Miles McBride off the bench and insert Towns into a prominent scoring role, while also utilizing his experience at center to contribute double-digit rebounds.

Towns’ Early Impact in New Role With the Knicks

In the Knicks’ 115–110 preseason win over the Timberwolves, Towns showcased his rebounding prowess, contributing 16 boards, suggesting he might be the perfect fit for the Knicks’ strategy. His presence in the paint is already proving valuable, and his ability to dominate on the boards adds a critical dimension to the Knicks’ game plan.

A Long-Term Championship Window

Randle was likely heading into the final year of his contract before opting out with a player option next year. By acquiring Towns, the Knicks have solidified their young core for the next few seasons, allowing them to open a long-term championship window. Instead of dealing with Randle’s potential departure and a new long-term deal, they now have a 28-year-old big man with elite scoring production at their disposal.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thibodeau’s Perspective on Towns’ Role

Head coach Tom Thibodeau had high praise for Randle after the team’s most recent preseason game but emphasized the impact Towns will have in his new role. Thibodeau highlighted the importance of supplementing Mitchell Robinson, who is currently injured.

“We had a great need obviously with Mitchell Robinson [injured] and Isaiah [Hartenstein] leaving in free agency. We needed a center. That was a big part of it, so I think the center position … when I look at Karl, I like his versatility and his size is important to us,” Thibodeau explained, via the New York Post.

Despite previous bad blood between Towns and Thibodeau, the two have buried the hatchet. Towns, who spent the last two seasons playing power forward, is now being moved back to his natural center position. His best season came in 2017–18 when he played in all 82 games, averaged 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, earning 3rd Team All-NBA honors.

Towns Embraces New Role and Team

Despite the initial shock of being traded, Towns is excited to join his new team, especially one with several elite players that can help push toward a championship.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“It’s just accepting the responsibility of being the person who’s quarterbacking and anchoring the defense,” Towns said. “We’ve got amazing wings as everyone knows with OG [Anunoby], Mikal [Bridges], and Josh [Hart]. Jalen [Brunson] is doing a great job of putting pressure on ball handlers as well.”

A Blend of Scoring and Defensive Potential

Towns is right about the Knicks’ defensive upside and the presence of several tremendous scorers. With Jalen Brunson leading the charge at point guard, the team always has a fighting chance. Towns should be able to provide both an interior scoring threat and an outside shooting option, as he shot an impressive .416 from three-point range last season.

This unique skill set allows Towns to easily compensate for the loss of Randle in scoring, rebounding, and passing. His ability to “do it all” from the center position makes him a significant challenge for opposing teams. Towns commands attention, which will open up opportunities for others, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him set a new career-high in assists this season.

The New Knicks Vision

Towns brings a blend of the best qualities from both Isaiah Hartenstein and Julius Randle, giving the Knicks a versatile and dynamic big man. With his skill set, the Knicks are not only aiming to fill the void left by Randle, but also to elevate the team’s overall potential as they eye a deep playoff run. Towns’ arrival solidifies the Knicks’ vision of becoming a more complete team with a balanced offense and a dominant interior presence.

