Knicks to closely monitor Julius Randle’s progress in road back from dislocated shoulder

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have struggled with Julius Randle sidelined due to a dislocated shoulder, suffering a current three-game losing skid. Though, the Knicks will be patient in bringing their All-Star power forward back.

Knicks say Julius Randle is progressing as expected from dislocated shoulder

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke on the team establishing a plan for Randle on his road to recovery, as he told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post:

“It’s going to be constant evaluation. He’s doing well. Progressing. Meeting all the milestones,” Thibodeau said. “So when he’s ready to go, he’s ready to go. But that’s another benefit of that break coming. … Julius doesn’t sit out with soreness. If he can play, he’s going to play.”

Randle sustained the dislocated shoulder after colliding with Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. while driving to the basket in their Jan. 27. matchup.

The Knicks won’t jump the gun in Randle’s rehabilitation process

The reigning All-NBA Third team member was given a 2-3 week prognosis for re-evaluation. Randle is on pace to make a return shortly after the All-Star break, when play resumes for the Knicks on Feb. 22.

The Knicks are taking a patient and cautious approach to nursing Randle back to health and making sure he doesn’t take the floor prematurely and risk re-injuring himself. Randle’s relentlessness and commendable work ethic was raved about by his teammates and coaches in the preseason, and it seems that same zeal is what Thibodeau was referring to in his eagerness to join his teammates on the floor once more.

No matter, the seven-day layoff for the All-Star festivities comes at a perfect time for Randle, as well as a slew of other Knicks players dealing with injuries of their own, including OG Anunoby (elbow).