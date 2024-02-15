Knicks take talented shooting guard in latest mock draft

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks, despite a current four-game losing streak caused by injuries, are sitting pretty with a roster that looks like it can take home the Larry O’Brien trophy this year. Win or lose, the Knicks will have another chance to stack their depth chart further when they first go on the clock in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Projection: Knicks add another shooting guard to their lineup in mock draft

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman has the Knicks taking Providence shooting guard Devin Carter with the projected No. 18 pick (via Dallas Mavericks), saying this about the emergent collegiate performer:

“Previously valued mostly for his defensive pressure, peskiness and intensity, he has become one of the nation’s (and now the draft’s) most potent, confident shot-makers.”

The growth that Carter has shown this year is tremendous. He’s been a featured contributor since his freshman season at South Carolina. However, in 2023-24, he’s increased his scoring average by 5.5 points to 18.5 points and has eclipsed the 30 percent marker from deep, connecting on 38.6 percent of his threes.

Is there room for the talented Devon Carter to shine in the Knicks’ rotation?

Moreso, the 6-3 guard is corralling eight rebounds a contest. In terms of his ability, Carter possesses precocious footwork and a mesmerizing ability to change speeds and stop on a dime. Carter has a feathery touch from the outside that is complemented by a dunk package that would rock the house at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks currently have a packed house at the two slot. Donte DiVincenzo is Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s go-to option at shooting guard while newly acquired scorer Bojan Bogdanovic is a proven 20-point performer for the third time in his career this year, at only 31 years of age.

The Knicks also have Josh Hart and Alec Burks, both of whom can play the three interchangeably. Nonetheless, Carter is a rising star in the NCAA and from the looks of his 2023-24 body of work and the skills he possesses, he’s worth landing on the Knicks’ queue on draft night, if still available.