Jalen Brunson becomes the 2nd-fastest Knicks player to reach 3K points with franchise

Jalen Brunson’s All-Star season with the New York Knicks just keeps getting better. After the Knicks’ uneventful 105-103 loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, Brunson took away a personal win from the affair. Brunson’s 39 points allowed him to reach the 3,000 points milestone with the franchise.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson trails Carmelo Anthony in impressive Knicks scoring feat

What makes the achievement so special is that Brunson did so in 118 games, which trails only Carmelo Anthony for the fastest time to reach such a total with the franchise, as the Knicks celebrated on X:

Jalen Brunson and Carmelo Anthony are tied for second fastest to reach 3,000 points as a Knick ? pic.twitter.com/PoIRY7Pnkd — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 11, 2024

Anthony was among the most prolific scorers in the NBA throughout his career, and his offensive output reached new heights with the Knicks.

Brunson has become an elite scorer in the NBA this season

For Brunson to be in esteemed company with Anthony speaks volumes to the leaps he’s taken as a bucket-getter. Brunson has increased his points per game average by 3.5 points in 2023-24 and his milestone came this fast thanks in part to five 40-plus point games on the year.

Brunson will look to continue his impressive scoring in the second half of the season for the Knicks.