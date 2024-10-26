Knicks’ superstar big man puts his foot down in win over Pacers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns on a four-year, $220.4 million extension needs to deliver significant returns, and the Knicks got a taste of that value in their home opener against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

Dominating the Pacers

The Knicks defeated Indiana with a decisive 123–98 win, holding star point guard Tyrese Haliburton to zero points, one rebound, and five assists. Haliburton shot 0–8 from the field and 0–7 from three-point range, leaving much of Indiana’s production to come off the bench during garbage time. The Knicks’ starters, however, got the job done—especially Towns, who finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and two blocks.

Towns shot 5–11 from the field, hit both of his three-point attempts, and went 9–10 from the free-throw line. This performance marked his first double-double as a Knick and thoroughly dismantled a Pacers team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Knicks Showcase Ball Movement and Defense

The Pacers were outmatched by the Knicks’ ball movement, defensive prowess, and playmaking. Mikal Bridges, leading the second unit, capitalized on this mismatch and scored 21 points on 8–12 shooting. As a team, the Knicks shot 52.4% from the field and 44.4% from three, executing efficiently across the board.

Towns’ size and strength enabled him to collect 15 rebounds, and he wasn’t hesitant to take open shots. While he didn’t log any assists, his ball movement and spacing were excellent, creating lanes for Jalen Brunson to drive and allowing Josh Hart to display his trademark aggression.

Brunson and Towns’ Chemistry on Display

Brunson initially missed a few close-range shots but quickly found his rhythm, ending with 26 points on 10–19 shooting and earning a +36 plus/minus. After the game, Towns emphasized that Brunson is the team’s leader, and their developing chemistry bodes well for the season.

Towns also highlighted the team’s defensive efforts, crediting their ability to force missed shots and limit Indiana’s scoring chances.

“To respond the way we did defensively, especially, is something that’s encouraging,” Towns said. “We just did a better job of making them miss.”

Thibodeau Praises the Team’s Response

Head coach Tom Thibodeau, known for his often critical approach, expressed pride in how the team responded following a tough season opener against the Boston Celtics.

“I loved the way our guys responded,” Thibodeau said. “The fight we showed was a lot greater.”

Looking Ahead to Cleveland

The Knicks now face a formidable Cleveland Cavaliers team on Monday night. Known for their rebounding dominance and perimeter shooting, the Cavaliers will provide a tough early-season test. The Knicks’ defense will need to be sharp, and their scorers will need to stay efficient as they take on this competitive opponent.

