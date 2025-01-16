Knicks’ stud forward comes alive late vs. 76ers to avoid another pedestrian performance

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks came away with a 125-119 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime on Wednesday night, and with that, one of their best players laid the groundwork to put his current cold spell to bed.

Knicks: OG Anunoby hits season averages in Sixers win

Knicks star forward OG Anunoby had not been on his A-game for the last five games heading into New York’s clash against Philadelphia. He entered the affair averaging 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 steals over the course of that span on a forgettable 23.8 percent shooting from three-point range, all of which were down from his season averages of 16 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per contest on 34.3 percent connection from deep.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Those overall peripherals were reflective of his downplay. Anunoby went a paltry 4-14 from the field for 13 points and three rebounds in regulation. However, he finished the game with 17 points, four rebounds, and four assists on 6-16 shooting.

Anunoby still has steps to climb to put slump behind him

It wasn’t all pretty for the British defensive stalwart though. He went 1-5 from the field in both the first and fourth quarters. Anunoby did finish overtime going a perfect 2-2 from the floor. He preceded that with a huge three-pointer that put the Knicks up 107-102 with 1:26 left in regulation.

There were positives and negatives to take away from the 27-year-old All-Star hopeful’s showing. He still needs to tap back into his normal level of aggression and precision. Nevertheless, his stat line looked customary and his clutch factor was what was most important on the night. The Knicks will hope that he can keep it up and then some moving forward.