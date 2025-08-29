Knicks’ starting 5 could get a major shakeup…or not

The New York Knicks are entering the 2025–26 season with no shortage of intrigue surrounding their starting lineup.

One of the most discussed possibilities is shifting Josh Hart to a bench role while elevating Mitchell Robinson as a starter.

This move would represent a significant adjustment from last season, when Hart was a fixture in the opening five every night.

At 30 years old, Hart carried a heavy workload, playing 77 games and averaging a career-high 37.6 minutes per contest.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Hart’s workload caught up with him

While his season-long numbers looked strong, Hart’s fatigue by playoff time was impossible to ignore.

He averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists, but his energy drained as the postseason wore on.

By the time the Knicks needed him most, his impact felt diminished, a reminder that usage must be carefully managed.

Moving him to a sixth-man role could help preserve his legs while maximizing his trademark hustle and versatility.

Mitchell Robinson’s potential return to the starting five

Robinson’s inclusion in the starting lineup would bring a different dimension, providing rim protection and interior presence from the opening tip.

His ability to anchor the defense allows other scorers to flourish, especially alongside the Knicks’ core offensive weapons.

The downside, however, is the spacing trade-off, which head coach Mike Brown has historically been reluctant to embrace immediately.

“Mike Brown’s history suggests he’s not going to go double big off the bat,” Ian Begley of SNY noted.

Brown’s cautious approach to double-big lineups

Begley continued, “His history suggests that it’s more likely that if he does make a change, that it’s a McBride and a Hart off the bench. But he said that he’s open.”

That willingness to experiment could be crucial, as the Knicks balance defense, rebounding, and floor spacing in their new rotation.

Brown may lean conservative early, but as the season unfolds, the allure of Robinson starting could prove too strong.

The question will be whether the benefits outweigh the risks of congesting the paint and limiting perimeter opportunities.

Depth makes the experiment easier

Fortunately, the Knicks have enough depth to absorb adjustments, with Miles McBride, Jordan Clarkson, and Guerschon Yabusele filling key rotation roles.

That trio provides scoring, defense, and energy, ensuring the team won’t collapse even if lineup experiments take time to settle.

For a team with championship aspirations, depth is less about the regular season grind and more about playoff survivability.

The Knicks are building a system that can withstand injuries, fatigue, and matchup disadvantages without losing their overall identity.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

A role better suited for Hart

Moving Hart to the bench doesn’t diminish his importance — it may actually enhance it in meaningful ways.

As a sixth man, he can deliver momentum-shifting stretches, providing rebounding, defense, and playmaking against opposing second units.

Instead of grinding through 38 minutes as a starter, Hart could remain fresh for the moments that matter most.

For a Knicks team desperate to peak in the postseason, this adjustment could be the difference between fatigue and firepower.