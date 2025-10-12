Knicks’ star wing gushes over Mike Brown’s new style

It didn’t take long for the New York Knicks to feel the difference with Mike Brown in charge. After just a few preseason games, the tone around the team has shifted. The practices are sharper, the messaging is clearer, and the players — including veteran Mikal Bridges — are already noticing how Brown’s structure and communication are changing the culture.

For a team that often struggled with rhythm and chemistry under the previous regime, this newfound cohesion might be exactly what they needed.

A new voice bringing structure and connection

Bridges didn’t hold back when describing the impact Brown has made since stepping into the head coach role. He pointed to accountability and communication as the driving forces behind the team’s early improvement.

“Just being on guys, holding guys accountable, preaching everything every single day. He and his coaches, they all run a tight ship,” Bridges said after Thursday’s game, via SNY. “You can tell that whatever we’re doing out there, they’re all on the same page, no matter what the situation is. And that’s a lot of credit to him. For everybody to be on the same page makes it easier for us players when they talk to us because any coach you talk to, you’re going to hear the same thing.”

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

That kind of alignment — from the head coach to the assistants to the players — is something the Knicks didn’t always have. Last season, there were stretches where the team looked disconnected, particularly during offensive droughts or late-game collapses. Brown’s approach has begun to erase those gaps by ensuring that every voice in the room carries the same message.

Accountability as the foundation

Brown’s reputation across the league has long centered on discipline and player relationships. His teams play hard because his expectations are clear, and he holds everyone to the same standard. That’s been immediately evident in New York.

Players are being challenged in practice, and no one, regardless of status, is exempt from correction. For a roster that includes established stars like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns alongside emerging contributors such as Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, that kind of environment fosters mutual respect. It creates a sense that every possession, every rotation, and every defensive assignment matters.

Accountability can often be the difference between a team that falls short and one that wins close games. Brown is making sure the Knicks understand that early.

Clear communication creating confidence

Perhaps the biggest shift, though, has been in how information flows. Bridges highlighted how the coaching staff’s consistency has simplified everything for the players. When every assistant echoes the same message, there’s no confusion, no mixed instructions, and no guessing what’s expected.

That level of communication can be compared to a well-rehearsed orchestra — every note matters, and when played in sync, the result is harmony. The Knicks seem to finally be hearing that harmony after years of occasional dissonance.

For players, knowing that the entire coaching staff is unified allows them to play freely. Instead of second-guessing what a coach might want on a given possession, they can focus on execution. That mental clarity often translates to better on-court chemistry, smoother offensive possessions, and a more cohesive defensive effort.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Early signs of something different

It’s still early, but the energy around the Knicks feels different. The players are communicating more on the floor, the rotations are cleaner, and there’s a noticeable edge in how they compete.

Mike Brown’s arrival has brought more than a new playbook — it’s brought a sense of purpose. The accountability he demands and the clarity he provides are setting the tone for what this season could become.

If the Knicks keep buying in at this level, the results could speak for themselves sooner than anyone expects.



