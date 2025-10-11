Knicks backup guard looking to thrive in new system

This season will be the first in New York Knicks guard Miles McBride’s career that won’t have Tom Thibodeau as his head coach. With Mike Brown now at the helm, running the show, it will be a big adjustment for most of the players.

Knicks’ Miles McBride hoping to play well under Mike Brown

However, Brown might fit McBride’s playstyle better than Thibodeau. He said that he is looking forward to playing in the new system.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

“It’s always fun to get up and down,” McBride said via Newsday’s Steve Popper. “That’s what I like to do, make people play faster. Speed up people. I think for a guy that wants to play fast like me and having a coach like that, he definitely wants me to embrace it. Pick up people, make them turn and really guard my yard.”

McBride has grown as a player each season of his career, but his usage under Thibodeau was spotty. Oftentimes, he was used over other bench players and didn’t have as big an opportunity to make an impact.

McBride will be an important piece to the Knicks’ bench

Under Brown, the expectation is that it will change. He has already shown flashes of excellence in their three preseason games so far, and his quick energy and tenacity on defense could provide huge benefits to the team’s outlook.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Additionally, McBride has a lot more depth around him off the bench to provide more support. Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele are expected to play significant roles in the second unit, and Malcolm Brogdon is expected to be a secondary ball handler.

The team is looking to play much faster on both ends with Brown calling the shots. So far, that new style of offense has already been on display, and the hope is that the quicker pace will turn the Knicks into a total juggernaut on both ends during the regular season.