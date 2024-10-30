Knicks’ star forward still nursing leg injury

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are set to face off against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, but they’re facing uncertainty around one of their key players, Josh Hart, and his health status. Hart, who has already been playing through some pain from a lower-body injury, recently suffered a right leg contusion, prompting an X-ray to ensure there were no fractures.

Encouraging X-Ray Results but Questionable Status

Fortunately, the X-rays on Hart’s leg came back negative, ruling out any fractures. Still, he entered Wednesday’s game listed as questionable. Despite this, Hart took part in the morning shoot-around and was prepared to make an effort to play.

The veteran forward has been off to an excellent start this season. In his last game against Cleveland, Hart scored 16 points and pulled down an impressive 13 rebounds. He has recorded back-to-back double-doubles and is averaging 16 points, nine rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 51.6% from the field.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Hart’s Impact on the Knicks’ Early Success

Hart’s productivity and leadership on the court have been evident from the outset, even though he played limited minutes in the preseason. His ability to contribute in multiple areas has quickly made him one of the Knicks’ most valuable players. If Hart is sidelined, the Knicks will miss his rebounding prowess and versatile defensive skills, both crucial against a high-energy team like the Heat.

Next-Man-Up Mentality: McBride Poised to Step In

If Hart is unable to play, Miles McBride would likely step into a larger role as an additional shooting guard. Though McBride doesn’t offer Hart’s rebounding capabilities, he is a formidable scorer and would play a key part in offsetting the potential loss of Hart’s offensive production. McBride’s sharpshooting and ability to create his own shot will be valuable assets if the Knicks need to keep pace with Miami’s fast-paced style.

Reinforcements on the Horizon: Achiuwa’s Return

Looking ahead, the Knicks are anticipating the return of Precious Achiuwa, who has been out with an injury but is expected back in the next few weeks. Achiuwa will provide critical depth off the bench, especially in filling gaps caused by any injuries. His defensive versatility and rebounding strength will be instrumental as the Knicks aim to build momentum early in the season.

The Knicks will need every advantage they can muster against a tough Miami squad. Whether Hart takes the court or not, the team will be looking to carry forward their strong start and secure another win in this early test of their depth and resilience.