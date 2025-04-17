Knicks’ shot-blocking center could be X-factor in Pistons series

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will enter the playoffs with a fully healthy roster, a luxury that they did not have last year. That includes center Mitchell Robinson, who missed a large chunk of the regular season while recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson could be a major difference-maker in the playoffs

The Knicks missed Robinson badly during his absence, as he provides the rim protection and offensive rebounding that is crucial to their success. Karl-Anthony Towns has been the main center for them this season, but his struggles on the defensive end make Robinson more valuable.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Looking ahead at their first-round series against the Detroit Pistons, ESPN’s Zach Kram expects Robinson to be a very important player in the series and suggests that he should play alongside Towns often.

“If Plan A isn’t working, then the Knicks need a Plan B to challenge the Celtics, whom they’ll likely face in the second round. Maybe that’s a center who can crash the offensive boards, or a double-big lineup with Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The two centers have shared the court for just 47 total minutes, but Towns has played well next to a rim-protecting center: Rudy Gobert in Minnesota,” Kram wrote.

Robinson could see a lot of court time with Towns

Head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn’t experimented with starting Robinson alongside Towns, as his coaching strategy is pretty linear when it comes to his rotations. However, now might be the time to make adjustments, especially against a physical frontcourt that the Pistons have with Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Robinson provides physicality on both ends of the floor that can help deter Duren and Stewart on the interior. His offensive rebounding prowess is also key to giving the Knicks’ second-chance opportunities, and they could create havoc on the boards with Robinson, Towns, and Josh Hart on the floor.

While it is unlikely that Thibodeau will make a change to the starting five, Robinson could get a lot of burn given his impact on the series. He is the player to watch for the most as they begin their title quest.