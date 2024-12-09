Knicks star forward preparing for revenge game against Toronto

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby is set to make his return to Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday, a place where he spent his first six NBA seasons playing for the Raptors.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby is set to play in his first game at his old arena since being traded

The Knicks played the Raptors in Toronto in late March last season, but Anunoby was injured and did not suit up. Monday will mark his first game against his former team since being traded to New York in late December last season.

Anunoby said that he is looking forward to seeing the fans in his return.

“It’ll be great to see my friends, the staff, and just the people of Canada,” Anunoby said, per Peter Botte of the New York Post.

Anunoby was traded last season in exchange for two fan favorites in RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Since then, Knicks fans have fallen in love with Anunoby’s on-court talent, and his two-way impact has had a great effect on the Knicks’ success.

Anunoby is having a career season with the Knicks

He then signed a five-year, $212.5 million contract in the offseason to stay in New York, and is in the midst of a career season in his first year under that contract. Anunoby is averaging a career-high 17.7 points while also averaging 1.6 steals and a block per game.

Monday’s game will feature Barrett against his former team as well, who is also having a career season with an average of 23.3 points per game, but not Quickley as he is out with an injury. Quickley has missed a month with an elbow injury he suffered in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers in November.

For Anunoby, he will look to make a statement in his return to Toronto with a big performance. The Knicks will be looking for a bounce-back win after falling to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.