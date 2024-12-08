Knicks could pursue young Magic backup center at trade deadline

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks will certainly be in the market to add depth in the frontcourt, as the injury to Mitchell Robinson has left them thin in that area.

The Knicks could pursue Goga Bitadze in a trade

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

According to Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports, a player that could be made available for trade is Orlando Magic backup center Goga Bitadze. The Knicks were heavily rumored to land him in the offseason when he was a free agent before he signed a three-year, $25 million deal to stay with the Magic.

“Goga Bitadze is a player drawing trade interest amidst a career-best season for the Magic,” Sidery said.

Bitadze has played in 20 games and started 17 games this season thanks to a surplus of injuries to the Magic’s roster and he has delivered strong results. This season, he is averaging 8.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while also shooting a career-best 67.1% from the field.

He would provide the Knicks with an interior force that they have been lacking behind Karl-Anthony Towns. Jericho Sims has been the primary backup thus far for them, and he has struggled throughout the season to provide a true impact despite being a solid rim protector.

Bitadze would be a cheap depth option at center

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Bitadze would also give the Knicks a tremendous amount of depth without making a huge financial commitment. New York is approaching the second apron thanks to a few large contracts, so potentially moving Robinson’s and acquiring the cheaper and more durable Bitadze could relieve some financial stress for them.

Overall, Bitadze would provide an immediate impact to the Knicks, and could help them complete their roster. As trade season gets closer, and the Magic get healthier, expect teams to embark on acquiring Bitadze, with the Knicks being one of the more aggressive suitors.