Knicks head coach gives positive update on injured star center

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is coming along well in his recovery from offseason foot surgery. The big man has been sidelined since last December but could be nearing a return to the court.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson doing “really good job” in rehab

Per SNY, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau updated the media on Robinson’s progress in rehab after New York’s 120-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night:

“Not really, but he’s making good steady progress,” Thibodeau said of if Robinson has moved on to the next stages of his recovery program. “I said to say that in entirety, because he’s gone through more stuff, but nothing with the team yet. So he’s making good steady progress, and we’re going to be patient with him. He’s doing a really good job, so it’s good to have him around the team.”

Specifically touching on whether or not the 26-year-old has begun running or sprinting, Thibodeau said:

“No, there’s a progression that he has to go through and he’s not quite there yet. But doing some light shooting on the court, that sort of thing,” the Knicks’ lead play-caller continued.

Robinson still has more hurdles to clear before returning

Robinson has yet to take the floor for the Knicks in 2024-25. His foot surgery came on the heels of an injury-plagued 2023-24 campaign that limited him to 31 games.

The Knicks originally announced that the Florida native would return at the beginning of 2025. This latest update from coach Thibodeau is encouraging. Nevertheless, Robinson likely won’t graduate to questionable and probable status until he participates in 5-on-5 and full run-throughs in practice.

Knicks miss Robinson’s elite rebounding & defense

The 7-footer averaged the most offensive rebounds (4.6 OREB) in the league last season and provided New York with strong rim protection and hustle. With the Knicks’ defense lacking this season, they’ll gladly welcome Robinson back, where he could play alongside All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns or Precious Achiuwa, as well as be their lone interior presence on the floor.