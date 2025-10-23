Knicks’ star forward might’ve just unlocked another level to his game

The New York Knicks didn’t just beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday — they looked like a completely different team while doing it. In their home opener, the Knicks unveiled a new offense built on movement, pace, and space, and for OG Anunoby, it was like a breath of fresh air.

Last year, the Knicks often lived and died by isolation sets. Now, under Mike Brown, the ball hums around the perimeter like it’s got somewhere to be. The spacing gives shooters room to breathe and slashing forwards the kind of open lanes they used to dream about.

A breakout performance from OG Anunoby

If the goal was to see who could thrive in this new system, Anunoby left no doubt. The 28-year-old forward erupted for 24 points, hitting 9 of 17 shots from the field and 4 of 9 from beyond the arc. He also grabbed 14 rebounds, swiped three steals, and dished out two assists while posting a +10 plus-minus — second only to Miles McBride.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

He looked like a man fully in rhythm, blending power and precision. Every possession felt deliberate, every movement purposeful. With more room to attack and less congestion in the paint, Anunoby played free and fluid — the version of himself the Knicks always believed he could become.

He logged a game-high 38 minutes, and it was obvious why Brown couldn’t afford to take him off the floor. When a player dominates both ends like that, you ride the wave until it crashes.

Mike Brown’s system already showing promise

The shift in philosophy under Brown was clear from the opening tip. The Knicks pushed the tempo, shared the ball, and kept their spacing tight. Instead of forcing isolation looks, the offense emphasized quick decisions and open shots — a formula that produced 119 points against one of the league’s better defenses.

Brown’s decision to use the bench more strategically also paid off. The goal isn’t just to roll with the starting five but to keep a rhythm across all 48 minutes. Miles McBride, for example, led all bench players with 26 minutes and posted a team-best +17. When the reserves contribute that effectively, it makes the Knicks dangerous in a way they haven’t been in years.

Why Anunoby fits this new identity perfectly

Anunoby might be the biggest beneficiary of this overhaul. His game thrives in motion — attacking closeouts, cutting backdoor, and spotting up from the corners when the defense collapses. In Brown’s system, he’s no longer just a complementary piece; he’s a central pillar.

He looked comfortable pulling up from deep or slashing hard to the rim, reading the defense instead of forcing plays. That balance is what could unlock his next level. For a player known for his quiet intensity, this was a statement game — the kind that tells the rest of the league the Knicks are evolving.

If this is what the new-look offense looks like at the start of the season, it’s hard not to imagine how dangerous they’ll be once everyone finds their groove. Anunoby just gave them the blueprint.