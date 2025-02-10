Knicks star forward could make speedier return from injury

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks may get their vaunted forward back much sooner than expected.

Knicks’ OG Anunoby could return as soon as Monday

According to SNY, Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau gave new insight into the status of OG Anunoby after team practice:

“Tom Thibodeau says that OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson both participated in parts of practice,” SNY reported on Monday afternoon.

“Thibodeau says he is not ruling out OG Anunoby for tomorrow’s game, while Robinson “needs more time.”

Anunoby could beat recovery timeline by 10 days

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The British star was originally forecasted to be ready to return after the All-Star break. Anunoby has not played since Feb. 1 after going down with a non-contact lower-leg injury that was first believed to be a foot ailment but later labeled a toe injury.

Including the matchup against the Lakers, the Knicks have gone 2-2 in his absence. New York needs his presence greatly, though. His 16.4 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game have given his team defensive energy and valuable offense this season.

The Knicks are 1-1 against the Indiana Pacers, who they will face tonight in primetime. Anunoby would be a key defender that coach Thibodeau could deploy against Pacers All-Star Pascal Siakam. The Indiana product will have his status revealed before tip-off slated for 7:30 PM ET.