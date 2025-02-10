Knicks could sign electric shooting guard in the open market

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ bench is desperate for a spark.

New York has the makings of a championship contender, but their second unit is holding them back. Their bench is equipped with veterans who can defend well, but their offense has lacked averaging a league-worst 21.4 points per game. Thus, Knicks management can address this need by pursuing a former NBA talent who could transition back to the league from overseas.

Knicks could make a play for Lonnie Walker IV

The Knicks have been linked to shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV this winter, as Knicks Centric’s Tommy Beer published on X recently (h/t The Sporting News’ Caleb Hightower):

“For those asking about potential names the Knicks could target on the buyout market, here are some players who may be waived and could be of interest to New York (Lonnie Walker IV included on the list),” Beer wrote.

“There are quality players that may hit the open market (Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, Bojan Bogdanovic, Ben Simmons, Malcolm Brogdon, etc.), but it’s important to note that- because they are over the first apron- the Knicks are prohibited from signing players off of waivers who previously made more than the mid-level exception ($12.9 million).”

Walker IV can score in bunches for the Knicks

Walker IV owns a career average of 9.8 points per game in 20.3 nightly minutes of action across six seasons. The 26-year-old has scored in double figures in three campaigns, and from a qualitative standpoint, approaches the offensive end with fearlessness and aggression.

The Miami product came alive in the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Walker IV put the stamp on Game 4 with a 15-point fourth quarter that led his Los Angeles Lakers to a 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors. He has the potential to rise to the occasion in big moments, which New York needs.

New York has shooters in their reserve backcourt including Miles McBride and Cam Payne. However, Walker IV could enter that mix and add variation as a player who can create off the dribble and rise in the midrange. That, plus his ability to play fast and defend could make him an ideal fit with the Knicks.