Knicks’ star acquisition eyeing big payday, but not anytime soon

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks hosted their media day on Monday, and it was dominated by questions about the recent blockbuster trade that sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns. Despite the buzz, few concrete answers were given. Josh Hart had brief remarks, while Jalen Brunson expressed his support for DiVincenzo and his disappointment over the departure of a key teammate. Meanwhile, the team welcomed Mikal Bridges, who made a short journey from his former team, the Brooklyn Nets.

Mikal Bridges: A Key Addition to the Knicks’ Roster

Bridges, now the Knicks’ new star wing, projects to be a critical piece this upcoming season. Having solidified himself as one of the best defenders in basketball, Bridges brings a much-needed edge to the Knicks on both ends of the court. However, his contract situation has become a point of interest.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Contract Considerations: Bridges’ Extension Options

Bridges is eligible for a contract extension, but the “six-month rule” limits him to a 120% increase on his current deal if he signs now. If he waits until next summer, he can secure a deal worth 140% of his current contract. By delaying his decision, Bridges stands to gain significantly.

“I have no clue, man,” Bridges said Monday about the idea of an extension, via the New York Post. “I’m just excited for training camp.”

Next year, Bridges can sign a four-year deal worth $146 million, but if he waits until 2026, he could ink a five-year, $295 million contract in free agency. Given these figures, it’s in his best interest to hold off on signing an extension for now.

Current Financials: Bridges’ Cap Impact

As of now, the 28-year-old forward is set to count $23.3 million against the Knicks’ salary cap this season and $24.9 million for the 2025–26 season. He is entering the third year of a four-year, $90.9 million rookie extension he originally signed with the Phoenix Suns in 2022.

Development with the Nets: A Player Ready for Growth

Bridges hit a developmental wall during his time with the Brooklyn Nets, primarily due to inconsistent coaching and team instability. Despite establishing himself as a top-tier defender, he did not receive any defensive awards last season or in 2023. Last year, he averaged 19.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists, shooting .436 from the field and .372 from beyond the arc.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Towns Trade and Future Implications

The acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns and his massive contract certainly complicates Bridges’ future beyond the next two seasons. Towns brings significant offensive firepower, but his presence may impact the Knicks’ financial flexibility moving forward.

However, the team has some leeway, thanks to Jalen Brunson, who signed a $113 million discount deal. This opens up possibilities for how the Knicks manage their cap space and roster construction in the years ahead.