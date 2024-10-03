Knicks sign veteran forward to non-guaranteed deal

Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks made a roster move the same day they made the Karl-Anthony Towns deal official, as they signed veteran forward TJ Warren to an Exhibit 10 non-guaranteed contract Wednesday, per SNY’s Ian Begley.

Warren, 31, has a chance to crack a spot on the Knicks’ active roster, given their lack of wing depth in the bench unit after they traded Donte DiVincenzo as a part of the Towns deal. At 6-8 and 220 lbs, he could give their bench unit some much-needed size with added versatility. Currently, the only player above the height of 6-5 on their bench is Precious Achiuwa, who is listed at 6-8.

It is unlikely that he would get substantial minutes playing behind OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges should he make the active roster, but he is nonetheless a solid addition for depth purposes as the regular season is just three weeks away.

Warren has a good track record of being a solid scorer

Warren has played 10 NBA seasons, with the bulk of his time being on the Phoenix Suns. He has split time with the Pacers, Nets and Timberwolves as well. Injuries have hit him hard in recent years, as he has only appeared in a total of 57 games since the 2020-21 season.

He has career averages of 14.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and a 50.5% field goal percentage. From 2017-2020, Warren averaged 19.1 points across three seasons, with two seasons shooting over 40% from three-point range. If he can turn back the clock a bit and put on an impressive showing in training camp, he could be a big contributor to a Knicks team with a lot of expectations in 2024.