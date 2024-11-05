Knicks sign undrafted guard to two-way contract

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have been making strategic adjustments to the back end of their roster over the past few days. They recently signed forward Matt Ryan and elevated rookie second-round pick Ariel Hukporti to a standard NBA contract with a two-year deal.

Ariel Hukporti Transitions to Full-Time NBA Role

Hukporti, originally signed on a two-way contract, has now secured a spot on the standard roster. This transition opened up a slot, allowing the Knicks to bring in another prospect. They filled this space by signing Boo Buie, an undrafted guard from Northwestern.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Boo Buie Joins the Knicks as a Promising Prospect

Buie is a 6’2″ guard who showcased his skills over five seasons at Northwestern. In his final year, he averaged 19 points, five assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 36.9 minutes per game, earning All-Big Ten first-team honors for two consecutive seasons. Although he initially signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Phoenix Suns, Buie ultimately joined the Knicks.

The Knicks plan for Buie to continue developing with the Westchester Knicks in the G-League. He can be called up in case of injuries or if he demonstrates significant progress. As a slightly older rookie, Buie brings experience, and the Knicks see potential in his skill set, even though they already have depth at the guard position.

Guard Depth Provides Options for the Knicks

With the addition of Buie, the Knicks further bolster their backcourt depth, which already includes Miles McBride, Cameron Payne, and rookies Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek. This depth allows the Knicks to keep Buie in the G-League to hone his game while maintaining a strong rotation of guards on the main roster.

The Knicks’ recent moves underscore their commitment to building a versatile and deep roster, focusing on both immediate contributors and developmental players who may impact the future.