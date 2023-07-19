Knicks sign veteran big man to two-way contract

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have been quite open about their search for a new big man to bolster their lineup and offset the loss of power forward Obi Toppin.

In the absence of a backup to Julius Randle, the Knicks had been weighing a few less expensive options available in the free agency. However, their choice fell on the three-year NBA veteran Nathan Knight, whom they signed to a two-way contract on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Stefan Bondy of the NY Daily News, a source confirmed: “Power forward/center Nathan Knight is signing a two-way contract with the Knicks.”

Nathan Knight’s Profile and Performance

Knight, a versatile 25-year-old player with experience in both power forward and center positions, played 38 games last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, his club for the last two years. His average contributions stood at 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, with an impressive field goal percentage of .568 and a three-point percentage of .364.

Boasting notable physical traits at 6-foot-10 and 253 pounds, Knight is expected to step in and immediately compete behind Randle. The aim is for him to make a positive impact during the preseason.

Knight’s NBA Journey So Far

Nathan Knight, during his inaugural NBA season with the Atlanta Hawks, participated in the team’s journey to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals. Having appeared in eight playoff games, Knight brings a valuable understanding of high-pressure situations, which is a considerable asset for the Knicks.

Knicks Aim for Deeper Postseason Run

As the Knicks gear up to make a deeper dive into the postseason next year, fortifying their bench and adding quality depth to their roster remains a priority. While the team is actively pursuing a third star player to complement Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, such a significant move is yet to materialize.

Evan Fournier’s Future and the Knicks’ Next Steps

One of the immediate tasks at hand for the Knicks is managing the future of Evan Fournier, who has made clear his desire to leave via trade, despite the outstanding $18.9 million on his contract.

Knicks’ Off-Season Strategy

The off-season still has a lot in store for Knicks’ President Leon Rose. However, the team is gradually making the necessary moves that will prime them for a deeper postseason run in the future.