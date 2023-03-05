Knicks sign DaQuan Jeffries to 10-day contract

Dec 20, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Westchester Knicks guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries (5) dunks the ball against Memphis Hustle forward Kenneth Lofton (6) during the second half at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks signed DaQuan Jeffries on Sunday to a 10-day contract to keep the roster to a league minimum of 14.

Jeffries’ signing came on the day Trevor Keels’ 10-day contract will expire.

Jeffries and Keels were previously on two-way contracts.

The Knicks are recycling 10-day contracts to avoid going above the luxury threshold. They are expected to go $1 million below the luxury tax limit due to playoff incentives.

Under the CBA rules, Jeffries and Keels can only sign two standard 10-day contracts with the Knicks this season. If they want to keep them, they should sign them to a standard contract after the second 10-day contract expires.

Jeffries is a mainstay of the team’s G League affiliate. The 6-foot-5 Jeffries is averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists for Westchester.

Jeffries also played with the Knicks Summer League team in Las Vegas, averaging 8.2 points. 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.7 minutes. He was one of the last cuts in the training camp though New York coach Tom Thibodeau was a fan of his game.

He is not expected to join the rotation anytime soon. Jeffries will juggle between the NBA and G League during his 10-day contract like Keels.

