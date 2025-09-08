Knicks should have score-first Heat PG on high alert in trade season

The NBA offseason is drawing to a close, but that does not mean that the New York Knicks should not have foresight into upgrading their roster via trade during the upcoming regular season.

Knicks should have interest in the Heat’s Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier is approaching the final year of his current deal with the Miami Heat. Rozier is a perfect buy-low candidate for the Knicks to consider.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

With a recent history of high-scoring individual campaigns, the Louisville product regressed last season. His efficiency took an even bigger hit.



Rozier dropped from 19.8 points per game in 2023-24 to 10.6 PPG in the last campaign. He also shot 39.1 percent from the field as well as 29.5 percent from three-point range.

Why is Rozier worth a shot for New York?

Rozier could be acquired for a fraction of the talent he’d usually yield in the open market because of his stark drop-off last season. However, his resume speaks of consistency as a scorer.

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

More so, the Knicks need offensive strength from their bench. The 31-year-old playmaker could single-handedly revive the worst-scoring second unit among all teams last season. His presence next to Jordan Clarkson could turn New York into champions.

Therefore, New York’s front office should jump at the opportunity to offer Miami players in their reserve unit who can service a team in the Heat who will likely vie to stay afloat in the playoff picture next season.

