Knicks should have Kings’ sharpshooter on trade radar

Though the Knicks have one roster spot left for the 2025-26 NBA season, they should also have foresight into a potential trade for an impact shooter.

Knicks could pull off an in-season trade for Doug McDermott

Doug McDermott signed a one-year deal with the Sacramento Kings in free agency this summer. Though the Kings need even more muscle from distance, New York could make a play for the 33-year-old during the campaign.

McDermott has triple-threat scoring capability in his fabric, having averaged more than 10 points per game five times in his career, most recently in 2022-23. Further, his assertiveness from long range could help a revamped Knicks second unit play faster next time out.

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

How the Knicks could pursue McDermott via trade

New York has an assortment of role players that they can offer Sacramento for the veteran sniper. To make salaries match, the Knicks could offer the Kings young talent, which they have at their disposal, or on the other hand, one of the six second-round picks that they possess until 2032.

The Knicks fielded the lowest-scoring bench in the Association last season, averaging 21.7 PPG. Miles McBride was their only reserve who averaged north of seven PPG.

Thus, the Knicks could strive to put definitive touches on their offense with a quality move of this sort.