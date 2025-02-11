Knicks should consider reunion with star buyout candidate

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have the chance to add scoring to their bench in the buyout market this winter.

Knicks could look to Bojan Bogdanovic signing

The Knicks may be able to make a play for Brooklyn Nets wing Bojan Bogdanovic. Forbes’ Evan Sidery reported that Bogdanovic is a strong candidate to get bought out and could become available for New York to claim:

“Bojan Bogdanovic is viewed as a likely buyout candidate,” Sidery published on X on Feb. 7. “After being included in the Mikal Bridges trade, Bogdanovic hasn’t played yet for the Nets this season after undergoing foot surgery last April. Bogdanovic’s shooting prowess would be a welcome addition for contenders.”

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Knicks’ bench needs what Bogdanovic could provide

The Croatian talent is an elite outside shooter and skilled shot-creator who can score from anywhere inside 27 feet. Just last season, Bogdanovic averaged 20.2 points per game on 41.5 percent shooting from the three-point line across 28 games played for the Detroit Pistons.

Should the Knicks sign him in the event that he hits the waiver wire, that would not be the first time that he dons a Knicks jersey. The 35-year-old was dealt to New York midway through the previous campaign. However, despite scoring in double figures with 10.4 PPG and 1.6 three-pointers made per contest, he did not fit perfectly in their scheme.

This time around, he’d be just what the doctor ordered for a new-look Knicks team that boasts the worst-scoring second unit in the league at 21.4 PPG. With his paint penetration and marksmanship from distance, New York’s bench would get the versatile forward it needs in hopes of waging a Finals run this spring.