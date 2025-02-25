Knicks should consider reunion with microwave scorer in summer

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Priority No. 1 for the New York Knicks should be upgrading their bench next summer.

Knicks could add Tim Hardaway Jr. in offseason

Detroit Pistons shooting guard/small forward Tim Hardaway Jr. would be perfect for the Knicks. For one, he’s been around the block and back on Broadway.

Hardaway Jr.’s familiarity with playing for the franchise would make his reunion seamless. Secondly, he is a quality scorer who is capable of going nuclear when his shot falls. The Michigan product averages 10.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.1 three-pointers made on a 37.5 percent connection.

Hardaway Jr. could help lift Knicks’ woeful bench offense

Hardaway Jr. makes sense for New York on many fronts. They need a weapon that can help them play faster, increase their potency from outside, and be a reliable reserve in the playoffs.

The California native checks those boxes and then some. Moreso, the Knicks lack a sizable wing that can generate his own offense in their second unit. Hardaway Jr. would be a nice complement next to Cam Payne and Miles McBride as their three main perimeter bench players.

Coming off of a $16.19 million salary this season, the former Knicks star could be a strong acquisition if he could be had at a slightly lesser annual value.