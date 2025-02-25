Knicks could be headed toward a big lineup change

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are just days away from possibly being at full strength for the first time this season, as center Mitchell Robinson is making great progress in his rehab to return from offseason ankle surgery.

The Knicks could start Mitchell Robinson when he returns

It has been unclear what Robinson’s role would look like upon his return. While he is a starting-level center, the Knicks have had Karl-Anthony Towns manning the five this season, which has led to great offensive results all around for New York.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

However, they have missed Robinson’s defensive presence, as the Knicks have greatly struggled on that end this year. Head coach Tom Thibodeau indicated Tuesday that Robinson could be inserted into the starting lineup next to Towns when he returns.

“We’ve gone fifty-something games without our starting center. Guys have done a really good job stepping in. Could we do better? I always believe we can do better,” Thibodeau said (h/t SNY).

Robinson could solve major problems for the Knicks

The use of the term “starting center” to describe Robinson is notable, as the idea of starting him and moving Towns to the power forward position has been talked about a ton. The Knicks have a clear size issue and adding Robinson to the starting five could help them match up better with bigger teams such as the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Additionally, the interior paint presence will be significantly better with Robinson at the five. He is one of the league’s best shot blockers and offensive rebounders when he is healthy, and his return is sure to have a great impact on the Knicks.

Credit: brad penner-usa today sports

New York is coming off of two blowout losses back-to-back at the hands of the Cavaliers and Celtics. They are hoping that Robinson’s return will help them match up better against those teams and find some success against the top teams in the league.

The Knicks have their next game Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Perhaps Robinson could make his long-awaited season debut for that game.