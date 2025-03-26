Knicks should be weary of No. 3 seed with surging Pacers on heels

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ footing on the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference is not as strong as it once was.

Knicks have a narrow lead over Pacers in the East standings

The Knicks (44-26) only hold a 2.5-game lead over the Indiana Pacers (42-29) as the regular season draws to a close. The remaining 11-12 games of the year could see New York slide to the No. 4 seed.

The Pacers have been on a tear of late. They’ve won five straight games. Though Indiana is surging, both they and New York have comparable strengths of schedules to wind down the campaign, with the Knicks getting a bit more of a break.

Both teams will face the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers (57-14) twice. The Knicks will also face the Boston Celtics (53-19) once more.

As for the Pacers, they’ll be tested by three of the strongest teams in the Western Conference — the Los Angeles Lakers (43-28), Denver Nuggets (45-28), and Oklahoma City Thunder (59-12). The Knicks, on the other hand, will battle the Los Angeles Clippers (40-31).

Can the Knicks hang on to their current playoff position?

Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson’s current ankle injury will sideline him until the end of March. New York has gone 4-4 in his absence.

Should that trend continue, the Knicks could likely finish their remaining 12 games with a winning percentage north of .500. Their cushion over the Pacers, coupled with Indiana having more daunting matchups and Brunson’s impact upon return, could be enough to keep them situated where they are in the standings.

Nevertheless, the Knicks will need their point guards to perform up to snuff while playing better on the defensive end, with and without their franchise leader on the floor.